Apple TV+ to Integrate Apple Music, Siri into Live Baseball Broadcasts

When Apple TV+ broadcasts its first live baseball games on Friday night, several hallmarks of the company’s brand will feature.

As part of its new “Friday Night Baseball” package, the tech giant will broadcast the Mets-Nationals game at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Astros-Angels at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Apple plans to integrate several of its most notable features during the broadcasts.

Apple Music will provide on-screen callouts for batters’ walk-up songs, while Siri will present baseball trivia.

Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Chris Young (analyst), Hannah Keyser (analyst), and Brooke Fletcher (reporter) will call the first game, while Stephen Nelson (play-by-play), Hunter Pence (analyst), Katie Nolan (analyst), and Heidi Watney (reporter) will call the second.

The first edition of the broadcasts will be free to all, whether or not viewers have an Apple TV+ subscription.